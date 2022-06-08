Smog advisory issued for parts of SoCal due to expected heatwave

The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a smog advisory Tuesday due to an upcoming heatwave.

The advisory will be in effect from Wednesday, June 8 through Sunday, June 12 due to the heat wave forecasted by the National Weather Service.

Smog levels are likely to reach unhealthy or higher levels in the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, the San Gabriel Valley, the Inland Empire, the San Bernardino Mountains and the Coachella Valley.

Smog can cause respiratory health problems, including trouble breathing, asthma attacks and lung damage. Research also indicates that ozone exposure can increase the risk of premature death.

Children, older adults and people with asthma or COPD may be more sensitive to the health effects of smog.