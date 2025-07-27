Small rockslide impacts Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City

A small rockslide left debris on Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Studio City on Sunday afternoon.

It was reported at around 3 p.m. 100 feet south of Mulholland Drive, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

It's unknown what caused the slide, but SkyCal flew over the scene where a pile of rocks and vegetation could be seen in the right lane of the road. It was surrounded by yellow tape while drivers had to briefly head into the oncoming lane to avoid the obstacle.

Firefighters also said that one person was hospitalized in the incident. They reported that one person had a tree fall and hit their car, which caused the victim to hit their head on the headrest of the vehicle.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

It's unclear how long the debris would remain in the road and if the other earth in the area would need to be secured to prevent future instances.