Small plane makes emergency landing in Sherman Oaks, rolls upside down in field

A Cessna aircraft made an emergency landing Thursday morning in a field a short distance from the Van Nuys Airport, with both people on board making it safely out of the plane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the plane was approaching the airport, about a half mile from the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area crash site in Sherman Oaks, a distress signal was sent out, saying they could not make the airport.

An emergency landing was made, leaving the plane overturned. The pilot and a passenger exited the plane before first responders arrived. They did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries and did not seek any medical attention at the scene, according to LAFD.

As SKYCal was overhead around 7:30 a.m., firefighters had surrounded the plane, with a crashed, cracked nose apparent.

