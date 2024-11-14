Watch CBS News
Local News

Small plane makes emergency landing in Sherman Oaks, rolls upside down in field

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A Cessna aircraft made an emergency landing Thursday morning in a field a short distance from the Van Nuys Airport, with both people on board making it safely out of the plane, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

As the plane was approaching the airport, about a half mile from the Sepulveda Basin Recreation Area crash site in Sherman Oaks, a distress signal was sent out, saying they could not make the airport.

An emergency landing was made, leaving the plane overturned. The pilot and a passenger exited the plane before first responders arrived. They did not appear to have any life-threatening injuries and did not seek any medical attention at the scene, according to LAFD.

As SKYCal was overhead around 7:30 a.m., firefighters had surrounded the plane, with a crashed, cracked nose apparent. 

sherman-oaks-plane-crash.jpg
Both people on board the Cessna made it out without apparent life-threatening injuries and did not seek medical treatment, according to LAFD. KCAL News
Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.