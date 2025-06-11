Small businesses owners in downtown Los Angeles left with damages following violent protests

In the heart of downtown Los Angeles, immigrant-owned shops are more than just businesses; they're lifelines for entire communities. But after anti-ICE protests turned violent overnight, there's deep disappointment in the damage left behind, but also hope that voices can be heard without more destruction.

Mike Nakagawa has lived downtown for years, but Tuesday morning, he's taking in the aftermath of his neighborhood, seeing shops shuttered, windows boarded, and fresh graffiti marking a night of unrest.

"It's unfortunate that some of them closed, but I do feel encouraged that they're not more tagged up and broken than I might have imagined," Nakagawa said.

But not every business was spared. Otoro, a sushi restaurant, had its door smashed and its register stolen.

"That's not a real protest place. They're taking advantage of it," said Henry Wang a contractor.

Just a few blocks away, the Italian American Museum of Los Angeles was also damaged. Its historic brick facade is now tagged for the second time this year.

"When you vandalize museums, cultural institutions, mom and pop businesses, the impact is enormous," said Marianna Gatto, executive director of the IAMLA. "It's a museum that employs people. It's a museum about immigration run by immigrants and their children and grandchildren."

For Irene Tsukada Simonian, who runs a third-generation souvenir shop, the fears are growing over what could happen to her business and others around her.

"I have no problem with the protests. What I have a problem with is what happens at night, and they may be different people altogether, but they seem to gather with the aim of destruction," Tsukada said.

Brian Kito's family business has been in downtown for more than a century and he says the violence undermines the very people who should be allies in the cause.

"I hate to see that 1% tarnish the efforts of that 99% and I'm hoping that they will get to a more peaceful way of protesting," Kito said.

With several nights of destruction downtown, Kito has noticed business is slowing down.

"The foot traffic is pretty much dead at this point. I don't blame our customers," Kito said.

As the protests continue, concern is growing from residents who just want their neighborhoods and their neighbors to survive this moment.

"I love all these mom-and-pop places," said Tarah Hiemes, a DTLA resident. "The businesses around Little Tokyo are amazing."

A community built by immigrants, understanding of the cause is trying to hold together through the unrest, while hopeful that justice can come without more destruction.

"It's heartbreaking to see how an individual trying to make a living is affected by all this," Nakagawa said.