Skydiver rescued from powerlines in Riverside County

A skydiver got hung up in high-tension power lines just south of his landing zone after making a drop over Lake Elsinore on Monday.

Riverside County firefighters responded around 11:55 a.m. to Corydon Road, near Cereal Street.

Multiple engine and truck crews were sent to the scene and found the skydiver, tangled and dangling in the SoCal Edison electrical lines.

The skydiver was not electrocuted and was able to communicate with firefighters as they rescued him with an aerial ladder truck, officials said.

Riverside County Fire Department

After confirming that SoCal Edison technicians had secured the lines, the rescue operation went forward, and the victim was extricated and pulled to safety around 12:50 p.m.

The parachutist was part of a group jump that originated from Skydive Elsinore, which operates a private airfield just a block north of where the skydiver got hung up.