Skid Row animal cruelty and welfare pilot program becomes permanent, Mayor Bass announces

Mayor Karen Bass announced a permanent partnership between LA Animal Services and the Los Angeles Police Department to investigate allegations of animal cruelty on Skid Row and beyond.

The permanent partnership follows the success of a pilot program launched last year that brought together LAPD officers assigned to Skid Row and Animal Services officers to provide intensive training in animal cruelty investigations.

So far, more than 100 officers have completed training on recognizing animal cruelty and collecting evidence, and have been equipped with referrals to resources if no cruelty is found.

The program launched on Skid Row, where requests for animal welfare checks are higher than in other parts of the city, according to the Mayor's Office, and it also targets illegal breeding and the sale of animals.

In June, two suspects were arrested in connection with the illegal sale of animals in Santee Alley, located just south of Skid Row and in November, 14 dogs and puppies were rescued from a Skid Row homeless encampment.

LAPD and Animal Services rescued 14 dogs and puppies from Skid Row, Nov. 2025. LAPD OCB

"The formalization of this partnership is about targeting animal abusers while ensuring responsible pet owners have the support they need to care for the animals they love," Bass said in a news release.

Animal welfare organizations will assist with monthly Skid Row clinics that provide spay-and-neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping, and more.

"Not only are we making our pilot program permanent, we're bringing regular spay and neuter services to Skid Row and building strong partnerships with non-profit groups to deliver real solutions."

Since its launch, dozens of animals have been rescued, and multiple citations and arrests have been issued, with potential cases of animal abuse and cruelty referred to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office for review.

The City has also distributed pet food and essential supplies to over 200 pet owners while connecting them to veterinary care and spay/neuter resources.