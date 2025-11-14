LAPD rescues 14 sick and starving dogs from Skid Row, owner is in custody

This week, Los Angeles Police Department and Animal Services officers rescued 14 dogs and puppies from a Skid Row homeless encampment.

In a social media post, LAPD Operations Central Bureau said officers discovered a puppy mill of "severely emaciated and sick dogs" on Thursday during a Heavy Metal Task Force enforcement operation.

The 14 dogs were removed from the site and are getting medical treatment and veterinary evaluations. The animals' owner was wanted on a felony warrant and was taken into custody, according to the LAPD.

LAPD and Animal Services rescue 14 dogs and puppies from Skid Row. LAPD OCB

Police said additional charges for animal abuse and neglect will be sought after the dogs are medically evaluated.

"We will not tolerate sidewalk breeding or the serious neglect of these animals," LAPD OCB wrote on Instagram.

Mayor Karen Bass's office recently announced a crackdown on animal cruelty in Skid Row. The new initiative, launched Nov. 6, is to multiply "the resources available to address concerns about animal welfare, while offering basic support to pet owners where needed."

Requests for animal welfare checks are higher on Skid Row than in other areas of the city, according to the Mayor's Office.

The initiative partners the LAPD with Animal Services to establish a consistent and unified approach to investigate potential animal cruelty and neglect across Skid Row, while also providing support to pet owners with food, leashes, bowls, and beds.

The Heavy Metal Task Force investigates metal and copper wire theft, as it has surged in the downtown areas.