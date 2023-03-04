Six people are stabbed downtown Los Angeles
In the early morning hours Saturday, six people were stabbed at 7th Street and Broadway downtown Los Angeles.
A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing the six people
The Los Angeles Police Department responded around 2:13 a.m., where they learned that during a confrontation with two groups of people, outside on the street, the suspect began stabbing multiple victims, according to the LAPD.
The victims were taken to a hospital and are reportedly in stable condition.
Updates will be provided as more information comes in.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.