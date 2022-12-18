Six juveniles arrested for series of carjackings, robberies in South Los Angeles

Police arrested six juvenile suspects on Thursday, all of whom are connected to a series of robberies allegedly made through a social media application.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a carjacking at around 6 p.m. Thursday evening. They eventually located the stolen vehicle, a green Honda Civic, at around 9 p.m. and attempted to perform a traffic stop.

The suspects instead fled from officers, prompting a pursuit that continued until the Honda crashed into a vehicle parked on 88th Street and Menlo Avenue in South Los Angeles.

Officers detained six suspects at the scene and recovered a handgun from inside of the vehicle. Four of those suspects were taken into custody; one was arrested for felony evading and another for receiving stolen property.

Authorities have not released the names of the suspects due to their ages.

LAPD detectives were able to determine that the suspects were using a social media application called Tagged, where they met potential victims and lured them to areas where they were robbed at gunpoint. The suspects took property and vehicles from the suspects in several instances.

Thus far, police have only disclosed that one of the suspects is a female between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, while another is a male between 17 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information on these repeat incidents is asked to contact detectives at (213) 972-7813.