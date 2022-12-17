Watch CBS News

Mary Yoon's Saturday Forecasts (Dec. 17)

Enjoy the cool and chilly temperatures while they're here because a warming trend is expected to arrive next week, according to CBSLA Meteorologist Mary Yoon. The cold temperatures are expected to last through this weekend.
