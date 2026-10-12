Six Flags Magic Mountain closes Goliath roller coaster after death in Georgia

Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles County closed its Goliath roller coaster after someone died during an incident at another Six Flags amusement park in Georgia on Monday.

While details about the incident in Georgia were limited, the Cobb County Police Department told CBS News Atlanta that several people were also injured in the incident.

In a statement, a Six Flags spokesperson said the company was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected," the spokesperson said. "The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation."

A company spokesperson said Magic Mountain has no timeline for when Goliath will reopen. Six Flags also closed nine similar rides across six other locations, according to the spokesperson.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily closed similar attractions across our parks," the spokesperson said. "The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities."

This is the latest ride to be closed at Magic Mountain, with the amusement park "permanently" retiring the X2 ride in late September after more than 100 riders claimed that the roller coaster caused catastrophic brain injuries.

The lawsuits raised questions about the X2's design, alleging that Six Flags and the ride's manufacturer, S&S Worldwide, used outdated testing and maintenance.