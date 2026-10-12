Six Flags Great America shuts down Raging Bull roller coaster after deadly incident at Six Flags Over Georgia

A roller coaster at Six Flags Great America in north suburban Gurnee has been shut down as a precaution after a deadly roller coaster incident at Six Flags Over Georgia.

A spokesperson for Six Flags said Raging Bull and similar rides at its other theme parks are being temporarily closed "out of an abundance of caution" after the incident in Georgia.

"The safety of our guests and team members remains one of our highest priorities," the spokesperson said.

The Cobb County Police Department said one person died and several others were injured after the incident on Monday afternoon at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Police did not specify which roller coaster was involved in the incident, but CBS News Atlanta cameras saw that the park's Goliath ride was shut down, and guess were being evacuated.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Six Flags said the company was "deeply saddened" by the incident.

"Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the guest's family, friends, and loved ones. We are also providing support to the guests and team members affected," the spokesperson said. "The park team and local authorities responded immediately, and we are cooperating fully with local authorities as they complete their investigation."