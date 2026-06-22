Man charged with attempted murder after attack inside Simi Valley Target

A man who was caught on camera randomly attacking a woman in a Simi Valley Target before he was stopped by good Samaritans last week was charged with attempted murder on Monday.

On Wednesday, June 17, Rejean Morgan Tabor, 34, of Simi Valley, allegedly approached a woman inside the Target on Tierra Rejada Road and grabbed her from behind, a news release from Ventura County District Attorney's Office prosecutors said.

Tabor allegedly began strangling the woman while covering her nose and mouth before other shoppers stepped in to help the victim, prosecutors said, noting that he then allegedly began to attack the good Samaritans who intervened.

"One woman was pushed to the ground while attempting to pull Tabor away from the victim," the release said. "Another shopper was allegedly bitten, struck and scratched while helping free the victim from the attacker."

Prosecutors said that Tabor threw a glass bottle at a Target loss prevention employee after the woman escaped, and that he also attacked a 16-year-old customer from behind before he was finally taken into custody.

Tabor was charged with felony willful, deliberate, premeditated attempted murder, two misdemeanor counts of battery, one misdemeanor count of assault and one misdemeanor count of child abuse for allegedly inflicting injury on a minor, prosecutors said.

During his initial court appearance on Monday, Tabor did not enter a plea and the legal proceedings were suspended until a competency hearing scheduled for July 16. He was ordered to remain in custody in lieu of $750,000 bail, prosecutors said.