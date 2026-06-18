Video shows Simi Valley Target store attack, suspect arrested

Cellphone video taken Wednesday evening at a Target store in Simi Valley shows a man randomly attacking a woman while she was shopping, and then the good Samaritans who jumped in to help her and stop the man.

Police ultimately arrived at the store, arresting the suspect, Rejean Tabor, who they say had been released from custody two days before after being arrested in March for indecent exposure and assaulting an officer.

Tabor entered the store around 6 p.m., and cellphone video shows a woman rushing to help the woman being attacked – but she was quickly thrown off by the attacker. "He was choking her, she was almost dead, I don't know that guy!" the woman said in the video.

That's when two men jumped in, and fists started flying.

Andy Garbe was one of the men who intervened during the attack. "We ran over to the actual incident and just see one lady on the guy's back and he was choking out the other lady," Garbe said.

His 15-year-old son Grant started recording on his cellphone, all the while protecting his 4-year-old sister.

"He looked homeless and had the most bloodshot demon eyes I'd ever seen. He was definitely on something," Garbe said.

Police say after entering the store, Tabor allegedly randomly picked out a woman and started choking her. After the good Samaritan got him off the woman, witnesses say the man wandered to produce and began attacking a 16-year-old boy, but Garbe had followed him.

"There was a 16-year-old kid who had his back turned to him and had no idea, so then he started attacking him after," Garbe said. "So then I jumped back in and started fighting him again in grocery, threw him down and broke it up."

The woman who was first attacked was taken to the hospital by family friends and she is expected to be okay. Garbe had a few scratches.

"I'm very proud of him," Grant Garbe said of his father's actions.

"Because if he did not get involved in it, who knows what could have happened. Several people, including the police officer said that the original victim could have died from being choked out if we didn't show up there in time."