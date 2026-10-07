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Multiple Los Angeles firefighters injured in Silver Lake house fire

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
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Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

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Four Los Angeles City Fire Department firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire in Silver Lake on Wednesday morning.

According to LAFD, crews responded to a residence in the 2600 block of Lakewood Avenue, with fire showing from the structure and reports of a possible gas leak.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to LAFD, and four LAFD members were injured.

One civilian was also injured. "A total of three patients have been transported with anticipation of one more additional patient transport," LAFD said in a statement.

Arson investigators are responding to the site.

This is a developing story.

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LAFD crews quickly extinguished the fire, leaving four firefighters with injuries.  CBS LA

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