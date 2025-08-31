Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old man with dementia last seen in Sherman Oaks

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's assistance in finding 59-year-old Jorge Mejia, who has dementia.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Mejia was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4900 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. He lives at an assisted living facility in Van Nuys.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 145 pounds, and standing 5 feet 3 inches tall. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a dark blue shirt and black sandals.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.