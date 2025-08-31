Watch CBS News
Local News

Silver Alert issued for 59-year-old man with dementia last seen in Sherman Oaks

By
Iris Salem
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.
Read Full Bio
Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's assistance in finding 59-year-old Jorge Mejia, who has dementia.

The Los Angeles Police Department says Mejia was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday in the 4900 block of Van Nuys Boulevard in Sherman Oaks. He lives at an assisted living facility in Van Nuys.

He is described as having black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 145 pounds, and standing 5 feet 3 inches tall. At the time he went missing, he was wearing a dark blue shirt and black sandals.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to contact the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at (213) 996-1800.

Iris Salem

Iris Salem is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. With tenure spanning more than 17 years at CBS News and Stations, Ms. Salem has been a devoted contributor, defining digital news and delivering impactful stories.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue