Sierra Madre search and rescue team faces financial difficulties following Eaton Fire

A local search and rescue team that helped evacuate people during the Eaton Fire now needs rescuing of its own.

The Sierra Madre Search and Rescue team is dealing with unexpected costs from the fire. Rob Klusman, a healthcare consultant, is the team's operations leader. He has been with the organization for 29 years.

"Most of our responses we have are all away from vehicles and up trails, so we have to walk to everything or fly," Klusman said.

Lauren Capoccia, a San Bernardino nurse, also volunteers as one of 42 team members.

The Sierra Madre Search and Rescue team has 42 members who help respond to fires at no cost in the steep terrain of the San Gabriel Mountains. KCAL News

They have all put in hundreds of hours a year responding to calls for help at no cost in the steep, unforgiving terrain of the San Gabriel Mountains.

When the Eaton Fire started the night of Jan. 7, they were called to help with evacuations.

"We were up in the canyon evacuating houses, making sure people out aware of going on," Capoccia said.

Helping residents evacuate came at a cost to the hardworking nonprofit that has a budget of about $80,000. They need pickets for anchors, replacement rescue ropes, replacement fire shelters and they need a new rescue truck.

"This truck is 25 years old at this point," Klusman said.

The rescue team has set up an online fundraising campaign and Klusman, like every team member, saves money where they can.

"I used dental floss to sew up and close the holes," he said about his gloves.

Members spend thousands of their own money to buy their gear. In their free time, they train in the mountains charred by the fire. With dead and burned trees after fire, they now have to haul up a 45-pound bag of metal pickets to conduct the rescue missions.

"For the next 5-8 years, once they re-open this, we are prepared to use picks and tools," Klusman explained. "Can't rely on trees or natural anchors that used to be here."

Even with the financial difficulties, the team remains determined to keep protecting the people in their foothill city, at whatever cost.