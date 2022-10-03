Shots reportedly fired at police officers in Willowbrook

Authorities are investigating reports of shots fired at police officers in Willowbrook.

Santa Monica Police Department officers were in the area of 120th Street and Willowbrook Avenue for an undisclosed investigation when they were reportedly fired upon by someone on the street.

It was not immediately clear if the officers returned fire or if anyone was struck by gunfire.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department investigators were also on scene to assist in the investigation.

A perimeter was set up in the area as crews worked to survey the area and speak with potential witnesses.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.