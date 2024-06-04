Shots fired at passing vehicles in San Jacinto, leaving one man dead

San Jacinto string of shootings leaves one dead, others injured

A man shot at multiple cars in San Jacinto, seemingly targeting victims at random, killing one person and injuring another Tuesday.

A car is seen with a bullet hole after deputies responded to report of a man shooting at multiple vehicles in San Jacinto. One man was shot dead and another person was struck by the gunfire and injured. A suspect was later arrested. RMG News

Several vehicles were struck by the gunfire before deputies responded to a call about the shooting near West Seventh Street and South San Jacinto Street at 7:05 a.m., according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Bullet holes could be seen in some of the cars hours later, in video of the scene.

Two people who suffered gunshot wounds were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, a news release from the department states.

Victor Hugo Leon was one of the victims, according to sheriff's officials. The 42-year-old San Jacinto man was later pronounced dead.

Julio Cesar Rodarte, 39, of San Jacinto has been identified by sheriff's officials as the suspected shooter.

He was booked into the Larry Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of murder and ten counts of attempted murder, sheriff's officials said.

The day of the shooting, deputies closed off the area where it was reported and called the department's Central Homicide Unit and Coroner's Bureau to the scene.

There are no other suspects, officials said. No other details have been released.

Anyone with information can call Riverside County Sheriff's Investigator Scott with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955–2777 or Investigator Martinez with the San Jacinto Station at 951-654–2702.