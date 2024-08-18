Watch CBS News
Shoplifting suspect arrested after hiding from police inside trunk of Tesla in Irvine

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Irvine police released a bizarre video from earlier this week, showing the moments that a shoplifting suspect hid from them inside the trunk of a Tesla. 

Officers with the department's team at the Irvine Spectrum Center were made aware of an alleged shoplifter at Sephora on Wednesday, according to a post on Instagram

After the store's loss prevention was unable to stop her, she ran into the parking lot, police said. 

"An excellent citizen told the officers they observed the suspect enter a white Tesla," the post said, noting that the person saw her climb into the trunk. 

Officer knocked on the trunk and made several announcements before finding the suspect, identified as 35-year-old San Marcos woman Emely Yanagida. She was concealed beneath a bright green tarp. 

When confronted, the suspect said that she was "scared" after the officers "came after" because she believed officers were "accusing me of taking something."

They found $600 worth of stolen items from Sephora and $250 worth of stolen Lululemon merchandise. 

The video shows as Yanagida claims that she "came in with that stuff," when the officers pull the Lululemon from her bag. 

Yanagida was arrested for possessing burglary tools, resisting arrest and shoplifting, police said. 

