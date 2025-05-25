At least 10 wounded in shooting in Little River, South Carolina, police say

At least 10 people were wounded in a shooting in the South Carolina beach town of Little River that appeared to stem from an altercation during a Memorial Day weekend gathering, police said Monday. At least one additional person reported sustaining what police described as a "non-gunfire-related injury."

The people with the most severe wounds were in critical but stable condition at area hospitals, the Horry County Police Department said in a statement posted to social media Monday.

The police said Sunday's shooting was believed to be an isolated incident that stemmed from an altercation on a charter boat during a private Memorial Day weekend gathering. The police said the shooting didn't pose any current risk to the community.

The shooting was under investigation and detectives were working to identify those responsible, police said.

In this photo provided by the Horry County Police Department, police officers respond to the scene of a shooting on the night of May 25, 2025, in Little River, S.C. Horry County Police Department via AP

At least 11 people were taken to hospitals by the county's fire-rescue agency, but investigators also received reports of more people arriving at hospitals in private vehicles, police said.

The shooting happened around a boat dock near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Video from the scene showed dozens of police cars and ambulances rushing in and out of the area.

A North Myrtle Beach police officer responding to the shooting accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina about 3 miles away and was in a hospital in stable condition, North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie said.

Little River is about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.