Shooting leaves one dead, one wounded in Hawthorne

One person was killed and another wounded during a shooting in Hawthorne late Monday evening.

The incident happened at around 8 p.m., when Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the 13400 block of Kornblum Avenue regarding a call of shots fired, according to a statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, who were assisting with the investigation.

Upon arrival, deputies discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not yet been identified.

The second victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where is is said to be in stable conditions, according to deputies.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.