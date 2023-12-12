Shooting leaves one dead in Whittier; investigation underway

A man was shot to death in Whittier late Monday evening, prompting a lengthy investigation that continued into Tuesday.

The shooting happened just before midnight, when deputies were dispatched to the 10200 block of Bernardino Avenue and Pioneer Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Upon their arrival they found one person, only identified as a male adult, suffering from a fatal gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators did not provide any further information on a possible suspect or motive in the incident.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.