Shooting investigation underway in Santa Clarita

By Danielle Radin

/ KCAL NEWS

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was investigating a shooting Saturday night in Santa Clarita. 

It happened around 10:48 p.m. at an apartment complex on Prairie Lane off of Soledad Canyon Road. The sheriff's department said a person wearing all black approached the scene and started shooting. 

It is unclear how many victims if any, were shot. 

The suspect fled the scene and is currently at large. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on January 7, 2023 / 11:14 PM

