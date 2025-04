An investigation was underway in East Los Angeles following a fatal shooting.

The shooting unfolded around 10:07 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of E. Cesar Chavez Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was rush to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.