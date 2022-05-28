Shooting death investigation opened after man killed in Palmdale

A shooting death investigation is underway in Palmdale after authorities reported to the scene of a shooting and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.

The shooting reportedly occurred just after 11:45 p.m. Friday evening.

Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, where they found the victim, a man in his 30s, dead at the scene.

Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine motive and locate a suspect in the incident.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.