Shooting death investigation opened after man killed in Palmdale

By CBSLA Staff

CBS Los Angeles

A shooting death investigation is underway in Palmdale after authorities reported to the scene of a shooting and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. 

The shooting reportedly occurred just after 11:45 p.m. Friday evening. 

Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, where they found the victim, a man in his 30s, dead at the scene. 

Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine motive and locate a suspect in the incident. 

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on May 28, 2022 / 6:44 AM

