Shooting death investigation opened after man killed in Palmdale
A shooting death investigation is underway in Palmdale after authorities reported to the scene of a shooting and found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds.
The shooting reportedly occurred just after 11:45 p.m. Friday evening.
Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene in the 37000 block of Cedrela Avenue, where they found the victim, a man in his 30s, dead at the scene.
Authorities were unsure if the shooting was gang-related, and were working to determine motive and locate a suspect in the incident.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
