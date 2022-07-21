Shohei Ohtani, Cooper Kupp take home two ESPYs each; Carlos Vela wins Best MLS Player

Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was honored at the 2022 ESPY Awards Wednesday evening, earning a pair of award for Best Male Athlete and Best MLB Player. He was joined by Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who also took home two awards for Best NFL Player and Best Championship Performance.

The best two-way player MLB has seen since the likes of Babe Ruth, Ohtani beat out Steph Curry, Connor McDavid and Aaron Rodgers for Best Male Athlete.

He's coming off one of the best seasons in big league history, dominating both on the mound and at the plate. He finished the year with a 9-2 record, 156 strikeouts and a 3.18 ERA, to go along with a .257 average, 46 homers and 100 RBIs. Along with his MVP, Ohtani also earned a Silver Slugger and his first of two All-Star Game selections.

Additionally, he topped stiff competition in the race for Best MLB Player, earning the award over Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Jorge Soler.

Ohtani's counterpart for Best Female Athlete was Katie Ledecky, who won four gold medals at the 2022 World Championships.

Kupp, on the other hand, earned his Best NFL Player Award over T.J. Watt, Jonathan Taylor and Aaron Rodgers, after putting together one of the best years the NFL has ever seen from a wide receiver, compiling 1,947 yards on 145 catches, 16 of which were for touchdowns. The performance earned him the NFL's Offensive Player of the Year Award and a spot in the Pro Bowl.

His second award of the night also comes on the back of a stellar showing, after he had eight grabs for two touchdowns and 92 yards in Super Bowl LVI, in which the Rams topped the Cincinnati Bengals in front of the SoFi Stadium crowd.

LAFC's Carlos Vela took home the award for Best MLS Player, following a 2021 season that saw him lead the club to a first place finish, scoring six goals with seven assists over 1,425 minutes played in 18 matches.

Former Angel and Los Angeles Dodger Albert Pujols, coming off of his 11th and final All-Star Game appearance at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, was given the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award.

The Awards were held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Wednesday a year after taking place in New York.