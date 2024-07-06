Shirtless man arrested after running onto tarmac at LAX

Shirtless man arrested after running onto the tarmac at LAX

A shirtless man was caught on camera as he ran from police on the tarmac of Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday.

The bizarre ordeal happened at around 6 a.m. when airport officials say that a man experienced a "mental health crisis," while inside of Terminal 4.

At some point he "became irate" and ran out onto the airfield, which prompted a response from Los Angeles Police Department officers.

The video shows as the man, who for undisclosed reasons left his shirt behind, runs with one LAPD officer following close behind.

"During their attempt in taking the suspect into custody, a use of force occurred," said a statement from Los Angeles Airport Police Public Information Officer Karla Rodriguez.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, was arrested for battery against a police officer before he was taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation, Rodriguez said.

No further information was provided.