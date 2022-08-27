Sheriff's deputy crashes marked patrol vehicle in Stevenson Ranch

On Friday evening, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy in a marked patrol vehicle was involved in a crash near the intersection of Pico Canyon Road and Southern Oaks Drive in Stevenson Ranch.

A pedestrian in the area who saw the crash called authorities to report it.

The deputy was reportedly missing for a time, after the crash. Responding sheriff's deputies set up a command post and searched the area, including nearby hospitals. They later located the deputy in question at his personal residence.

LA County Fire responded to the crash scene, but moves to the deputy's residence where he was loaded into an ambulance and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

The deputy who crashed the patrol vehicle, a black Chevy Tahoe, belongs to a specialized unit within the sheriff's department.