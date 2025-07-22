Watch CBS News
Local News

Shark showing "aggressive behavior" prompts Redondo Beach closure Monday

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Los Angeles County lifeguards closed a portion of the beach in Redondo Beach Monday evening due to shark activity.

A shark was spotted around 5 p.m. at Ruby Street, just south of the Redondo Beach Pier.

Lifeguards closed one mile of the beach in the area "due to a confirmed shark sighting exhibiting aggressive behavior."

Around two hours later, at 7 p.m., the beach closure was lifted. "We continue to monitor the situation, and please report any shark sightings to the Lifeguards," Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division wrote on Facebook.

In the summer of 2014, a 50-year-old man swimming in nearby South Bay ocean waters was bitten by a great white shark in his upper torso. He was treated at a hospital for significant injuries.

The shark was caught in a fisherman's net at the Manhattan Beach Pier  -- about 40 minutes before the attack -- and fighting for its life when it took a bite on the passing swimmer.

LA County Sheriff's said they were able to coax to shark out to deeper water and away from swimmers.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.