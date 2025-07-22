Shark showing "aggressive behavior" prompts Redondo Beach closure Monday

Los Angeles County lifeguards closed a portion of the beach in Redondo Beach Monday evening due to shark activity.

A shark was spotted around 5 p.m. at Ruby Street, just south of the Redondo Beach Pier.

Lifeguards closed one mile of the beach in the area "due to a confirmed shark sighting exhibiting aggressive behavior."

Around two hours later, at 7 p.m., the beach closure was lifted. "We continue to monitor the situation, and please report any shark sightings to the Lifeguards," Los Angeles County Fire Department, Lifeguard Division wrote on Facebook.

In the summer of 2014, a 50-year-old man swimming in nearby South Bay ocean waters was bitten by a great white shark in his upper torso. He was treated at a hospital for significant injuries.

The shark was caught in a fisherman's net at the Manhattan Beach Pier -- about 40 minutes before the attack -- and fighting for its life when it took a bite on the passing swimmer.

LA County Sheriff's said they were able to coax to shark out to deeper water and away from swimmers.