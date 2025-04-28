Watch CBS News
Shaq to become new GM of Sac State Hornets men's basketball, report says

SACRAMENTO — Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal will become the next general manager of the Sacramento State Hornets men's basketball program, ESPN first reported Monday.

NBA Insider Shams Charania said it would be a voluntary and "unpaid" role for Shaq. CBS Sacramento reached out to Sac State about the move, but the university said it did not have an official comment at this time.

At the end of March, it was revealed that Shaq's son, Shaqir O'Neal, was transferring to Sacramento State to play under the program's new head coach, former Sacramento Kings star Mike Bibby.

The younger O'Neal was the first major acquisition made by the Hornets since Bibby's hiring, and now his Hall of Fame father is set to join the program following a disappointing 7-25 record for the team last season.

Shaq and Bibby will now represent the same team after playing on opposite ends of the court during the peak of the Sacramento Kings-Los Angeles Lakers rivalry of the early 2000s. 

Shaq was also a minority owner in the Kings following his NBA career until he sold his interest in the team in 2022.

