2 hospitalized after crash involving box truck in San Fernando Valley

Two people were hospitalized following a crash involving a box truck in the San Fernando Valley on Sunday night.

The collision was reported at around 7:30 p.m. in the 9800 block of N. Glenoaks Boulevard near the Sun Valley and Shadow Hills neighborhoods, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said that one person had to be extricated from their vehicle upon arrival.

Two women were taken to a local hospital in serious condition, according to LAFD. They said that the driver of the truck, only identified as an 18-year-old man, was assessed at the scene and declined transport to the hospital.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where a heavily damaged black SUV was seen sitting at the rear of the box truck, which appeared to belong to a junk removal business.

No further information was provided.