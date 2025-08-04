2 dead after head-on crash in San Fernando Valley

Two people were killed in a head-on, two-car crash in the Shadow Hills part of the San Fernando Valley on Monday afternoon.

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Wentworth Street near Wheatland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Firefighters said that two people were found trapped inside the wreckage from the crash, one inside each vehicle.

There was no information provided on either of the victims or what caused the collision.

Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division investigators will be handling the case.

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters worked to free the victims from the heavily damaged cars.