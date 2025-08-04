Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead after head-on crash in San Fernando Valley

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

Two people were killed in a head-on, two-car crash in the Shadow Hills part of the San Fernando Valley on Monday afternoon. 

It happened at around 3:45 p.m. on Wentworth Street near Wheatland Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. 

Firefighters said that two people were found trapped inside the wreckage from the crash, one inside each vehicle. 

There was no information provided on either of the victims or what caused the collision. 

Los Angeles Police Department's Valley Traffic Division investigators will be handling the case. 

SkyCal was overhead as firefighters worked to free the victims from the heavily damaged cars. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue