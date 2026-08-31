Sex offender arrested again after trying to sniff people at stores in Glendale

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Friday for violating his parole after he was allegedly trying to sniff people, yet again, at stores in Glendale.

Last year, registered sex offender Calese Crowder was arrested two times in one month for allegedly harassing women by sniffing them, Burbank police said.

Crowder has a history of similar crimes in Glendale and Burbank, dating back to 2021, including an incident that went viral after a woman posted a video of him sniffing her on TikTok.

The video shows Crowder bending down behind the woman as she perused bookshelves in a bookstore, claiming to "tie his shoe" within inches of her. Moments later, he is seen walking toward another woman in the store, doing much the same.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Glendale police got a call of a suspicious man who was allegedly trying to sniff people in a grocery store in the 1500 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

Calls from a nearby Marshalls store also reported a man was attempting to sniff people. Police reviewed surveillance footage from both stores and identified Crowder as the suspect.

In 2023, Crowder was arrested for peeping and prowling at a Glendale home.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation records show that Crowder previously served time for a number of crimes, including possession of a controlled substance, burglary and robbery. Most recently, he was jailed in July 2024 for attempted first-degree burglary.

Though he was sentenced to three years, he received pre-sentencing credit for time served and engaged in credit-earning opportunities while incarcerated, and he was released to parole supervision in June 2025.

Crowder remains in custody without bail to await his next hearing.