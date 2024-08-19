Watch CBS News
Local News

San Bernardino man arrested for child sex crimes after unknowingly chatting with undercover detective online

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A San Bernardino man has been arrested for committing sex crimes against children after he was discovered while unknowingly chatting with an undercover detective online. 

Robert Anthony Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on Monday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department detectives concluded their investigation, according to a statement released by the department.

"During the operation, Robert Anthony Rodriguez responded to a posting on an anonymous chat site by an undercover detective with the Crimes Against Children Detail," the SBSD statement said. "Rodriguez initiated a conversation with the detective, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl."

Detectives say that during the chat, Rodriguez arranged for their communication to continue outside of the original chat platform on a site where he went by the username "909goodtimesonly."

At some point, Rodriguez arranged to meet with the undercover detective to "engage in sexual acts," their statement said. 

He was arrested and booked for distribution of harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor for lewd purpose and arranging to meet a minor for the purpose of committing a sex crime. He is being held in lieu of $40 bail. 

Due to the nature of the crime, investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may know more to contact them at (909) 890-4904. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.