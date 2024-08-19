San Bernardino man arrested for child sex crimes after unknowingly chatting with undercover detective online

A San Bernardino man has been arrested for committing sex crimes against children after he was discovered while unknowingly chatting with an undercover detective online.

Robert Anthony Rodriguez, 29, was arrested on Monday after San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department detectives concluded their investigation, according to a statement released by the department.

"During the operation, Robert Anthony Rodriguez responded to a posting on an anonymous chat site by an undercover detective with the Crimes Against Children Detail," the SBSD statement said. "Rodriguez initiated a conversation with the detective, who was pretending to be a 13-year-old girl."

Detectives say that during the chat, Rodriguez arranged for their communication to continue outside of the original chat platform on a site where he went by the username "909goodtimesonly."

At some point, Rodriguez arranged to meet with the undercover detective to "engage in sexual acts," their statement said.

He was arrested and booked for distribution of harmful matter to a minor, contacting a minor for lewd purpose and arranging to meet a minor for the purpose of committing a sex crime. He is being held in lieu of $40 bail.

Due to the nature of the crime, investigators believe that there may be additional victims and are asking anyone who may know more to contact them at (909) 890-4904.