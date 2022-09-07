Sewage spill shuts down RAT Beach at Malaga Creek in Torrance

A spill of thousands of gallons of raw sewage has shut down a beach in the Torrance area, authorities said Wednesday.

According to LA County Supervisor Janice Hahn, 5,000 gallons of raw sewage spilled into Malaga Creek Tuesday night. Los Angeles County Public Health officials notified Los Angeles County lifeguards of the sewage spill and closure of RAT Beach at Malaga Creek at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

At 8:00 AM @lapublichealth notified @LACoLifeguards of a beach closure near RAT Beach at Malaga Creek as a result of a sewage spill. Lifeguard Units as well as a Baywatch Rescue Boat have been dispatched to the area to notify beach patrons of the closure. pic.twitter.com/Ww0pIFyQ1J — LACoLifeguards (@LACoLifeguards) September 7, 2022

Lifeguard units and a Baywatch Rescue Boat have been sent to the area to notify people currently on the beach of the closure.

The beach is located on the north end of Torrance, just below Palos Verdes Estates.

Hahn said she is still getting information about the incident and "why we had another sewage spill impact our beautiful coastline."

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.