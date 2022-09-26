Several vehicles damaged after running over tree that fell onto Burbank Boulevard in Encino

Several cars damaged after driving over downed tree in Encino

Several cars damaged after driving over downed tree in Encino

Several cars damaged after driving over downed tree in Encino

As many as 10 vehicles were damaged after running into and over a downed tree in Encino.

Several large branches from a tree alongside Burbank Boulevard fell into lanes near Hayvenhurst Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday. Several vehicles were caught on video running over the tree, slamming on their brakes and pulling over to the side of the road.

(credit: CBS)

Some people stopped to help direct traffic and clean up the mess, before police arrived and put out flares to block off the obstructed lane.

Neighbors say this is a long, dark stretch of Burbank Boulevard, where people routinely go over the speed limit.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the hazard.