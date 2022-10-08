Watch CBS News
Several injured in Atwater Village area after LAPD pursuit ends in crash

Multiple people are injured after a police pursuit ended in a crash in the Atwater Village area. 

According to Los Angeles Police Department, officers began following a red Chevy Silverado truck, which they believed to be stolen near the intersection of N. Figueroa Street and Riverside Drive. 

After following the driver for a little over five minutes, they began pursuit at 7:52 p.m.

The suspect led them on a brief pursuit through the Elysian Valley area before crashing into an uninvolved vehicle on Riverside Drive and Fletcher Drive. Officers arrested the suspect, who fled on foot, a short time later. 

Several people were injured during the crash and police called rescue ambulances to the scene to assist. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

First published on October 7, 2022 / 8:25 PM

