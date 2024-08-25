Series of "suspicious" fires along 10 Freeway being investigated as possible arson

Arson investigators are looking into a series of grass fires that broke out along the 10 Freeway in West Adams early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were sent to westbound lanes of the freeway near La Brea Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. after learning of the fires, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Upon arrival they found several small grass fires burning, all of which were put out within 35 minutes, firefighters said.

No structures were ever threatened and no injuries were reported.

"LAFD Arson is responding to investigate these as potentially suspicious starts," the department's statement said.

No further information was provided.