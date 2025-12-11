Series of earthquakes strike in Ventura County mountains

A series of earthquakes struck the same Los Padres National Forest area in Ventura County this morning, six within 11 seconds, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest was a 3.3-magnitude quake at 10:27 a.m., about 9 miles northwest of Fillmore.

First to strike was a 2.5-magnitude quake at 10:21 a.m., with the last of the six occurring at 10:31 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.8.

2.5-magnitude, 10:21 a.m., 9.3 miles northwest of Fillmore

2.6-magnitude, 10:27 a.m., 8 miles northwest of Fillmore

3.3-magnitude, 10:27 a.m., 9.3 miles northwest of Fillmore

2.5-magnitude, 10:28 a.m., 8 miles northwest of Fillmore

2.6-magnitude, 10:29 a.m., 8.7 miles northwest of Fillmore

2.8-magnitude, 10:31 a.m., 8 miles northwest of Fillmore