Series of earthquakes strike in Ventura County mountains

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

A series of earthquakes struck the same Los Padres National Forest area in Ventura County this morning, six within 11 seconds, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The strongest was a 3.3-magnitude quake at 10:27 a.m., about 9 miles northwest of Fillmore.

First to strike was a 2.5-magnitude quake at 10:21 a.m., with the last of the six occurring at 10:31 a.m., with a magnitude of 2.8.

  • 2.5-magnitude, 10:21 a.m., 9.3 miles northwest of Fillmore
  • 2.6-magnitude, 10:27 a.m., 8 miles northwest of Fillmore
  • 3.3-magnitude, 10:27 a.m., 9.3 miles northwest of Fillmore
  • 2.5-magnitude, 10:28 a.m., 8 miles northwest of Fillmore
  • 2.6-magnitude, 10:29 a.m., 8.7 miles northwest of Fillmore
  • 2.8-magnitude, 10:31 a.m., 8 miles northwest of Fillmore
image.png
Ventura County earthquakes USGS

