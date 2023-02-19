Watch CBS News
Security guard hospitalized after being shot in Westchester parking lot near LAX

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

Authorities are investigating a shooting in Westchester that left at least one person wounded Saturday evening. 

Officers were dispatched to the intersection near S. Sepulveda Boulevard and Westchester Parkway at around 10:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting in the area, according to Los Angeles Police Department. 

Upon arrival, officers found a male security guard suffering from a gunshot wound. It was not immediately clear where he was employed. 

He was taken to a nearby hospital in unspecified condition. 

Officers say that the victim was unable to provide a suspect description. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

