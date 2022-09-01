Second suspect arrested in connection with violent robbery at 99 Ranch in Rowland Heights

A second arrest was made in connection with an armed robbery that occurred in the parking lot of a 99 Ranch Market in Rowland Heights in July.

Long Beach resident Dangelo Thomas was the second suspect arrested in the violent robbery that took place on 1015 S. Nogales Street on July 9. Thomas' counterpart, Demoryie Watts, was arrested on Aug. 12.

Disturbing footage from the scene shows Thomas and Watts approach an Asian couple loading purchases into their car, demanding the Rolex watch the man was wearing. Before they could respond, one of the suspects pistol-whipped the man and pushed the woman to the ground. They then forcibly removed the man's Rolex before leaving the scene in a white Dodge Challenger.

Both the man and the woman sustained minor injuries during the incident but were not hospitalized.

"This specific crime was shocking to all because it occurred during broad daylight and at a peaceful community in Rowland Heights," LA County Sheriff's Department said in a statement when Watts was arrested. "According to investigators, there is no evidence to indicate the subjects were motivated by hate."

Thomas was arrested Wednesday after deputies served a multi-location search warrant at several residences in Long Beach and Victorville, finally locating him at a residence on Line Avenue in Long Beach. During the search, deputies located a .45 caliber handgun and a loaded 9mm handgun.

He is being charged with robbery, possession of a firearm by an ex-felon and violation of parole and is being held on no bail.

According to the sheriff's department, Thomas was on parole for a gang-related offense involving firearms.

It was unclear whether the Rolex has yet been recovered, though authorities did disclose that they had located the firearm used in the robbery.