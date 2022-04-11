Watch CBS News

Second-alarm fire burns UPS warehouse, big rig trailers in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

An explosion and a second-alarm fire damaged a large UPS warehouse and several big rig trailers in Lancaster Monday.

The fire was reported at UPS' Customer Center, 290 W. Ave. L, at about 9 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. About 70 firefighters were deployed to battle the flames, which sent up a voluminous plume of gray smoke into the sky.

"The fire spread throughout a metal clad building and extended to possibly five or six trailers," LA County Fire tweeted.

It was declared out by 10 a.m., about an hour later.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

