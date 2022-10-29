Search underway for woman who fatally shot man in face at bus stop in Westlake

Police searching for woman who shot man in the face at Westlake bus stop

Police are searching for a woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting at a Westlake bus stop.

The shooting happened at around 10:30 Friday evening, when a man was sitting at the bus stop located on W. 8th Street and Union Avenue, when a woman approached a him and shot him in the face at point blank range.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

His identity was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

According to Los Angeles Police Department, the woman fled from the area on foot.

There was no information on the suspect immediately available.