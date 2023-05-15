Search underway for suspect who fired shots at Northridge man in his own driveway

Police are still searching for the gunman who opened fire on a Northridge man when he was in his own driveway on Friday.

The scene unfolded at around 6:40 p.m. Friday, when the homeowner was returning to his residence, in the 9600 block of Texhoma Avenue, near Plummer Street and Encino Avenue.

As he pulled into his driveway, he reported seeing a suspicious looking vehicle. Moments later, a man armed with police believe to be a semiautomatic handgun exited the vehicle and began to open fire on the victim as he fled from his own home.

"I was about to open the door and get out — the car just screeched and I saw the long-pistol in his hand and what looked like a silencer," said the victim, speaking with KCAL News on Sunday. "I sped off, I jumped off the curb, and I heard the 'pop, pop' behind me."

Doorbell footage from the victim's house shows the gunman firing as many as four shots before clambering back into the backseat of the a light-colored sedan that sped away.

The victim describes the vehicle as a "champagne colored" four-door Kia sedan.

After the suspect's vehicle peels away from the home, the footage shows a child run out of the front door.

"The safety and security of my kids was my number one concern," said the victim, noting that his 12-year-old and 14-year-old sons were both home alone at the time of the shooting. "I was praying that they would follow me away from my home where my kids were. They were right behind the door, thank god they didn't see him."

Los Angeles Police Department investigators say that both the victim's car, a tree in his yard and a neighbor's home were struck by gunfire, but no injuries were reported.

At this point, the gunman has only been described as a man standing around 5-feet-10 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. He was wearing a black mask and all black clothing.

"My family and I will be offering a $100,000 reward for anybody with information on the shooters, their identity, capture and prosecution," the victim said.

There was no known motive for the incident and police are still investigating.