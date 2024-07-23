Search underway for man who went missing while driving for rideshare service in Hacienda Heights

Authorities are searching for a man who was last seen as he was working as a rideshare driver in the Hacienda Heights area on Sunday.

Missing persons bulletin from LASD investigators. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Colin Truong, 31, was reportedly driving for Uber/Lyft at around 2 p.m. when he was reportedly went missing, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies say that he behind the wheel of a 2020 grey Toyota Camry with the California license plate 8SOF713.

He is about 5-foot-7 and weighs around 150 pounds with black combover hair and brown eyes. He also has a anime icon tattoo on his chest, deputies noted. Truong was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a star, black Adidas sweatpants and a hat.

They say that Truong suffers from depression.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact detectives at (323) 890-5500.