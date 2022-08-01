Search underway for hit-and-run driver who collided with Metro bus in Huntington Park; possibly connected to nearby street takeover

Authorities are searching for the driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run involving a Metro bus in Huntington Park.

The crash occurred at around 1:15 a.m. Sunday morning on S. Pacific Boulevard and Clarendon Avenue, when the driver heading eastbound reportedly ran a red light moments before slamming into the Metro bus that was driving northbound through the intersection.

As a result, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle and hit a light pole on the side of the street.

Following the crash, the hit-and-run driver was said to have fled from the area on foot, leaving their vehicle behind.

Three people onboard the bus were injured during the collision and were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. None of the injuries were believed to be critical.

Firefighters on the scene had to cut into the frame of the bus to free the driver.

Tow trucks removing the wreckage from the area had to forcibly remove the bus from around the pole.

Authorities were working to determine if the driver was leaving from a pair of street takeovers which were reported in nearby areas, one on S. Western Avenue and Imperial Highway, and another on Rosecrans Avenue and Central Avenue.