Search underway for driver who slashed transgender woman's tires at Studio City gas station

A transgender woman is searching for the man who slashed her car's tires during a heated confrontation at a Studio City gas station.

Gigi Gandy says that she didn't notice anyone behind her when she pulled into the station on Cahuenga Boulevard last week, but that changed second later when a man in a black Mercedes-Benz pulled up behind her car, which was stopped at a pump.

"He's blasting on his horn. I didn't want the attention so I just said, 'You know what, just go to the next pump,'" Gandy said. "I go to the next pump, I notice that this man is sitting behind me for about a minute or two."

She got out to pump gas, and that's when the man pulled his car around and parked in front of hers as a friend of his showed up. She asked him what the problem was.

"He didn't answer me, he just goes straight to the friend and they start laughing, they're talking and pointing at me," Gandy said. "When they got ready to leave, he does a U-turn right in front of my car, and he stops ... and he flips me off."

She returned the gesture, she says, not knowing that things would take a violent turn.

"He put his car into reverse then got out of his car and proceeded to stab my tire and right after he stabbed my tire he said, 'You're lucky I don't stab you,'" Gandy said.

She's unsure if her gender played a part in the incident, but she's hopeful that he can be held accountable for his actions, which left her traumatized.

For anyone that finds themselves in a similar situation, she says to ignore it.

"Ignore the craziness. If anyone's giving you a hard time, don't interact. It's not worth it, it's not worth the trauma and mental damage it's going to do to you in the long run," Gandy said.

She filed a police report with the Los Angeles Police Department as she continues to search for the man.