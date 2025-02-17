Search for three suspects underway following shooting in downtown Los Angeles

Police are searching for a group of suspects who were seen fleeing from the scene of a shooting in downtown Los Angeles on Monday.

It happened at around 12:15 p.m. near Seventh Street and San Julian Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

They arrived and found one victim, an unidentified man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition was not immediately known, police said.

Details on what led up to the shooting remain unclear and investigators did not provide further information on any of the suspects, other than that they were seen running from the area on foot.

Anyone who may know more is urged to contact police.

The shooting appeared to have happened in the proximity of a homeless encampment, with SkyCal over the scene of the investigation on Monday afternoon.