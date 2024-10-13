Watch CBS News
Search for suspect continues after man found shot to death in Pomona

Police are searching for the alleged shooter that left a man dead in Pomona early Sunday morning. 

The incident happened at around 4:10 a.m. in the 1400 block of W. Mission Boulevard, according to the Pomona Police Department. 

Officer arrived and found a man, still unidentified, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

No information was immediately available on a suspect or a motive in the shooting. 

Anyone who may know more is asked to contact PPD detectives at (909) 620-2085.

